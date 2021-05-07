The New York Yankees recalled infielder/outfielder Miguel Andujar from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.
The 2018 American League Rookie of the Year runner-up batted .462 with three homers and five RBIs in the first three games of the minor-league season.
Andujar, 26, is a career .283 hitter with 28 homers and 102 RBIs in 187 games with the Yankees from 2017-20, with most of that production happening in 2018 (27 homers and 92 RBIs).
He played in only 12 games in 2019 due to a shoulder injury and spent most of last season at the team's alternate training site.
The Yankees cleared room on the roster by optioning right-handed reliever Albert Abreu to their Triple-A affiliate following Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Houston Astros.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.