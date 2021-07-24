New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the host Boston Red Sox.
Sanchez, 28, left Friday's 6-2 loss to Boston with back spasms. Rob Brantly, who replaced Sanchez in the sixth inning of the series opener, will start at catcher on Saturday and hit ninth.
In 75 games this season, Sanchez is hitting .219 with 17 home runs and 37 RBIs.
Sanchez is one of several starters who are currently out of the Yankees lineup. Since the All-Star break, New York has been playing without Aaron Judge and Gio Urshela (COVID-19 injured list) as well as Luke Voit (knee).
--Field Level Media
