The New York Yankees added left-hander Andrew Heaney to the active roster Saturday and designated right-hander Sal Romano for assignment.
Heaney, 30, was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels on Friday for minor league right-handers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero. The eight-year major league veteran was part of an experienced trade-deadline haul for the Yankees that included first baseman Anthony Rizzo and outfielder Joey Gallo.
In 18 starts with the Angels this season, Heaney was 6-7 with a 5.27 ERA, pitching better of late with a season-best seven innings and two runs allowed in a July 22 victory over the Minnesota Twins.
In 109 career appearances, 102 with the Angels, Heaney is 30-36 with a 4.57 ERA.
With both the Yankees and Cincinnati Reds this season, Romano had a 4.70 ERA in 16 relief appearances. He is 15-19 over five seasons with a 5.10 ERA over 85 appearances (41 starts), with all but two of those appearances for the Reds.
