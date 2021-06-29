The New York Yankees reinstated right-hander Darren O'Day from the injured list prior to Tuesday night's game against the visiting Los Angeles Angels.
The 38-year-old reliever went on the injured list on May 1 and has not pitched since April 29 due to a strained right rotator cuff.
O'Day is 0-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 10 appearances this season. The submarine-style pitcher has fanned nine batters and walked two in nine innings in his first season with the Yankees.
He owns a 40-19 lifetime mark with a 2.52 ERA and 21 saves in 614 games (zero starts) with the Angels (2008), New York Mets (2009), Texas Rangers (2009-11), Baltimore Orioles (2012-18), Atlanta Braves (2019-20) and Yankees. He was an All-Star in 2015.
The Yankees optioned right-hander Brooks Kriske to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Monday night's 5-3 loss to the Angels to make room for O'Day.
--Field Level Media
