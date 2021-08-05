The New York Yankees activated left-hander Wandy Peralta from the COVID-19 injured list before Thursday night's game against the visiting Seattle Mariners.
The 30-year-old reliever landed on the list on July 15. He made three rehab appearances at Double-A Somerset and went 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA over 3 1/3 innings.
Peralta is 1-1 with a 5.19 ERA in 22 relief appearances with the Yankees since being acquired in an April 27 trade with the San Francisco Giants.
For his career, Peralta is 10-10 with two saves and a 4.76 ERA in 242 relief outings with the Cincinnati Reds (2016-19), Giants (2019-21) and Yankees.
--Field Level Media
