The New York Yankees activated left-hander Wandy Peralta from the 10-day injured list and added him as the 27th man for Sunday's doubleheader against the New York Mets.
Peralta, 29, joined the Yankees in a late April trade with the San Francisco Giants. He has been sidelined by a back strain and hasn't pitched since June 18.
In 20 relief appearances with the Yankees since the trade, Peralta is 1-1 with a 5.28 ERA over 15 1/3 innings.
He went 2-1 with a 5.40 ERA and two saves in 10 games with the Giants before the trade.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.