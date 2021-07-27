The New York Yankees activated slugger Aaron Judge from the COVID-19 list prior to Tuesday's road game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Judge missed the past nine games after testing positive for COVID-19.
Judge is playing right field and batting second against the Rays.
The 29-year-old Judge is batting .282 with 21 homers and 49 RBIs in 84 games.
New York also activated backup catcher Kyle Higashioka from the COVID-19 list.
Both players worked out at the Yankees' spring training complex in Tampa on Monday's off day.
In corresponding roster moves, the Yankees placed right-handed pitcher Yoendrys Gomez on the COVID-19 list and optioned outfielder Estevan Florial and right-hander Albert Abreu to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
New York also transferred Michael King (finger) to the 60-day injured list and officially added fellow right-hander Clay Holmes to the active roster. The Yankees acquired Holmes, a reliever, from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday in exchange for infielders Diego Castillo and Hoy Park.
--Field Level Media
