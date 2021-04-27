The New York Yankees acquired left-hander Wandy Peralta and a player to be named later from the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday in exchange for outfielder Mike Tauchman.
Peralta, 29, owns a 2-1 record with two saves and a 5.40 ERA in 10 relief appearances this season.
He has a 9-9 record with two saves and a 4.72 ERA in 220 relief appearances with the Cincinnati Reds (2016-19) and Giants (2019-21).
Tauchman, 30, is batting .214 (3-for-14) with one run scored in 11 games this season.
He is hitting .250 with 13 homers and 63 RBIs in 193 career games with the Colorado Rockies (2017-18) and Yankees (2019-21).
--Field Level Media
