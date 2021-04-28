New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles.
Judge left Tuesday's game against the Orioles with what manager Aaron Boone called "lower-body soreness."
Boone also mentioned that Judge's absence isn't likely to extend beyond just a day off.
The Yankee slugger has missed time this season with oblique soreness but has avoided an injured-list stint.
Judge homered in Tuesday's victory and is hitting .263 with five home runs and 10 RBI in 21 games.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.