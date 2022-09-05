wire Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo has headaches from epidural Field Level Media Sep 5, 2022 15 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo remains at home with headaches he's experiencing from the epidural injection he received last week.Manager Aaron Boone said Rizzo's back injury is improving and he might be able to rejoin the team Wednesday.Rizzo remained in California following last week's series against the Los Angeles Angels. He missed the weekend series at Tampa Bay.Back stiffness also forced Rizzo to miss some time in early July.Rizzo, 33, is batting .225 with an .832 OPS for the Yankees this season and has 30 home runs with 71 RBIs. It is his first season with at least 30 home runs since 2017 as a member of the Chicago Cubs.The three-time All-Star hit home runs Monday and Tuesday against the Angels but was not in the starting lineup Wednesday. The Yankees were off Thursday.In 12 seasons with the Cubs and Yankees, Rizzo is a .265 hitter with an .848 OPS and has 281 home runs with 885 RBIs in 1,523 games.--Field Level Media Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Read Kickoff '22 Now View the e-Edition Search the MDJ's archives Never miss important local news from the MDJ Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Select All / None Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now "Record-setting crowd" attends 36th annual Art in the Park in Marietta Square OUT AND ABOUT: 5 things to do this Labor Day weekend in Cobb County — September 2-5 AROUND TOWN: A squabble, a snub, a scuffle, a scam 'Food is a language we all speak': Acworth opens community garden to city Cobb lawmakers visit Israel as part of Georgia delegation
