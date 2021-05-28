Yadier Molina lined a tiebreaking double in the top of the 10th inning to lift the visiting St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-4 victory over the struggling Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night.
Molina capped a three-hit performance by smoking a pitch from Arizona right-hander Stefan Crichton (0-4) inside the third base line to score Paul Goldschmidt from second.
Tyler O'Neill smacked a two-run homer earlier in the game as the Cardinals improved to 2-2 on a 10-game road trip.
Pavin Smith drove in three runs for Arizona, which has dropped 11 straight games, 14 of 15 and 20 of 23. The franchise record is a 14-game slide in 2004.
St. Louis' Alex Reyes (3-1) pitched a scoreless ninth and fellow right-hander Daniel Ponce de Leon retired three straight batters in the 10th to pick up his second career save.
Cardinals right-hander Carlos Martinez didn't allow a hit through six innings and was leading 4-0 before faltering in the seventh. The no-hitter was broken up on Ketel Marte's leadoff single to left before Eduardo Escobar followed with a single to right.
David Peralta then delivered a hard-hit double to left-center to break up the shutout and end Martinez's night.
Smith greeted Genesis Cabrera with a two-run double to bring Arizona within 4-3 before Josh Reddick singled to right and Nick Ahmed walked to load the bases with still no outs.
Right-hander Ryan Helsley entered and struck out Carson Kelly and Andrew Young, then retired Josh Rojas on a grounder to end the inning.
The Diamondbacks knotted the score in the eighth as Marte led off with an infield single against right-hander Giovanny Gallegos and scored on Smith's two-out double to left-center.
Martinez was charged with three runs and three hits in six-plus innings. He struck out six and walked one.
Arizona right-hander Jon Duplantier allowed four runs on seven hits over 4 2/3 innings. He struck five and walked two in his first big league outing since 2019.
Duplantier made the start after right-hander Matt Peacock (illness) was scratched Thursday afternoon.
Molina singled to center to open the second inning before O'Neill slammed a 1-0 fastball over the wall in center.
Martinez hit a two-out single and Tommy Edman followed with an infield hit. Duplantier then walked Dylan Carlson and Goldschmidt to force in Martinez and make it 3-0.
St. Louis added a run in the fifth when Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado hit back-to-back doubles with one out.
--Field Level Media
