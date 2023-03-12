Brandon Silvers threw for three touchdowns and Dejoun Lee ran for two more as the Houston Roughnecks improved to 4-0 with a 44-16 shellacking of the host Orlando Guardians on Saturday night.
Silvers completed 24 of 30 passes for 239 yards. He connected with Travell Harris for two touchdowns and hit Jontre Kirklin for the third. Nine different receivers caught passes for Houston.
The Roughnecks led 20-0 after the first quarter and 26-10 at halftime.
Paxton Lynch threw for 267 yards and two TDs for the Guardians, who fell to 0-4. Charleston Rambo caught two passes for 89 yards and a score.
Sea Dragons 15, Brahmas 6
Ben DiNucci tossed a touchdown and Morgan Ellison ran for one as host Seattle shut out San Antonio in the second half to eke out a victory.
Ellison scored with 3:10 remaining in the fourth quarter to ice the victory for the Sea Dragons (2-2).
The Brahmas (1-3) managed just 191 total yards and 11 first downs for the game. John Parker Romo kicked a 57-yard field goal at the end of the first half to knot the game at 6-6 at halftime.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. High 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low around 40F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Sun and a few passing clouds. High 53F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.