Abram Smith rushed for 218 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead the D.C. Defenders to a 28-20 victory over the host St. Louis Battlehawks in XFL action Saturday night.
Smith scored on a 62-yard TD run in the second quarter and a 70-yard gallop in the third. He also scored on a 5-yard run with 1:54 left before halftime.
AJ McCarron completed 22 of 34 passes for 236 yards, two TDs and one interception for St. Louis.
Five sacks helped the Defenders improve to 5-0.
Vipers 35, Guardians 32
Vegas fended off a three-point conversion try to seal the victory over winless Orlando in a back-and-forth affair.
Cody Latimer caught a 45-yard touchdown pass with 1:12 remaining for the Guardians, who came up just short.
Luis Perez finished 20-for-28 passing with 269 yards and three touchdowns for the Vipers, who won their first game of the season. Rod Smith rushed for 62 yards and two TDs.
Latimer finished with eight catches for 124 yards. Quinten Dormady completed 22 of 25 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns for the Guardians.
