Thursday's scheduled game between DePaul at Xavier in Cincinnati has been postponed due to COVID-19 "considerations," the Big East announced Monday.

No makeup date was announced. This is the second postponement for the teams, who previously were scheduled to play Feb. 3 in Chicago.

This is the ninth postponement or cancellation for DePaul (3-8, 1-8 Big East), which was unable to start its season until Dec. 23.

For Xavier, this is the seventh postponement in eight games. The Musketeers (11-2, 4-2) have played just once since Jan. 10.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.