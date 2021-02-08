Thursday's scheduled game between DePaul at Xavier in Cincinnati has been postponed due to COVID-19 "considerations," the Big East announced Monday.
No makeup date was announced. This is the second postponement for the teams, who previously were scheduled to play Feb. 3 in Chicago.
This is the ninth postponement or cancellation for DePaul (3-8, 1-8 Big East), which was unable to start its season until Dec. 23.
For Xavier, this is the seventh postponement in eight games. The Musketeers (11-2, 4-2) have played just once since Jan. 10.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.