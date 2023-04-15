X-rays came back negative on the hand of Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Gus Varland, who was hit by a 105.1-mph line drive off the bat of San Diego's Manny Machado on Saturday afternoon.
It was originally thought that Varland was hit squarely in the jaw, but he said his throwing hand took the brunt of it with his jaw taking a glancing blow.
"I'm more mad about the slider location" than the line drive, Varland told reporters after the game. "I felt like I could have kept going, but I think that's the adrenaline talking there.
"I'm just grateful I'm all right."
Varland was hit in the bottom of the eighth. Machado scalded a 2-1 slider right back at Varland. The ball caromed off Varland to Brewers shortstop Willy Adames, who threw out Machado.
Varland was knocked to the ground but got back up before being tended to by trainers and ultimately leaving the game. He was charged with a run in 2/3 of an inning.
It was Varland's sixth appearance this season.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the
respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in
a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it
here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar,
lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Rain showers early with some sunshine later in the day. High 69F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.