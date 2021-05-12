Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving left the Nets' Tuesday game against the Chicago Bulls early in the third quarter with a facial contusion after a hard collision under the basket.
An X-ray was "inconclusive," and he was scheduled to have another Wednesday morning, coach Steve Nash said.
With about 10 minutes remaining, Irving took a hard shot to the face from Chicago center Nikola Vucevic's left elbow as both players jockeyed for a rebound off a missed 3-pointer by Blake Griffin. Irving was down on the sideline for a few minutes before walking to the locker room.
Before departing, Irving scored 13 points on 4 of 10 shooting in just over 20 minutes in the Nets' 115-107 win.
Irving is averaging 27.2 points on 50.3 percent shooting in 52 games this season. In his first season with Brooklyn, 2019-20, Irving was limited to 20 games due to shoulder injuries and averaged 27.4 points.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.