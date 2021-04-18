Former Wyoming point guard Marcus Williams is transferring to Texas A&M.

The 2020-21 Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year announced his commitment to the Aggies on social media on Saturday.

"I have decided I will be joining the family of Texas A&M," he posted on Twitter.

The 6-foot-2 Williams averaged 14.8 points, 4.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 25 games (24 starts) for the Cowboys in 2020-21.

Williams is from Dickinson, Texas, located about 125 miles from the Texas A&M campus in College Station.

