Former Wyoming point guard Marcus Williams is transferring to Texas A&M.
The 2020-21 Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year announced his commitment to the Aggies on social media on Saturday.
"I have decided I will be joining the family of Texas A&M," he posted on Twitter.
The 6-foot-2 Williams averaged 14.8 points, 4.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 25 games (24 starts) for the Cowboys in 2020-21.
Williams is from Dickinson, Texas, located about 125 miles from the Texas A&M campus in College Station.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.