Former West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege announced Sunday he is transferring to Western Kentucky.

"Excited to finish out my career at @WKUFootball!" Doege posted on Twitter.

Doege completed 65.2 percent of his passes for a career-best 3,048 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 13 games for the Mountaineers (6-7) in 2021.

He has thrown 79 touchdown passes over the last five seasons at Bowling Green State (2017-18) and West Virginia (2019-21).

