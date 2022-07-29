No. 5 seed Caroline Garcia of France scored her first career knockout of a No. 1-ranked player Friday with a 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 quarterfinal upset of top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland at the Poland Open in Warsaw.
Swiatek, the French Open champion, had only dropped two sets while compiling an 18-0 record on clay courts this season. Garcia's opponent in the semifinals will be No. 10 Jasmine Paolini of Italy, who rallied for a 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 win against Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic.
Unseeded Ana Bogdan of Romania and Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine will meet in the other semifinal. Bogdan saved four of five break points in a 6-1, 6-1 defeat of Brazil's Laura Pigossi, while Baindl withstood nine aces in a 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory against No. 8 Petra Martic of Croatia.
Prague Open
No. 7 seed Anastasia Potapova of Russia cruised into the semifinals with a 6-1, 6-1 demolition of top-seeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia.
Potapova, who never faced a break point in the 51-minute match, will meet China's Qiang Wang in the semifinals. Wang outlasted Poland's Magda Linette 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-4 in just over three hours.
No. 8 seed Marie Bouzkova will face Czech compatriot Linda Noskova in the other semifinal. Bouzkova defeated Russian teenager Oksana Selekhmeteva 6-3, 6-0 and Noskova was leading 6-3, 4-2 when Japan's Nao Hibino was forced to retire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.