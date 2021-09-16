No. 1 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland and No. 2 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium took different paths Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the BGL BNP Paribas Luxembourg Open.
Bencic needed one hour flat to cruise to a 6-1, 6-3 win over Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan, despite Diyas saving 8 of 13 break points.
Meanwhile, Mertens rallied from a set down to get past Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich 3-6, 6-2, 7-5. Mertens hit eight aces but had to overcome 10 double faults.
Defending champion and third-seed Jelena Ostapenko of Lativa also advanced with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 victory over Arianne Hartono of the Netherlands. Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic finished off Greet Minnen of Belgium 6-3, 6-1.
Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz
No. 4 seed Sorana-Mihaela Cirstea of Romania saved a whopping 14 of the 16 break points she faced in order to topple the Czech Republic's Tereza Martincova 7-5, 6-2 in Portoroz, Slovenia.
Cirstea reached the quarterfinals, where she will meet Italian Jasmine Paolini after Paolini took care of business against Russia's Anna Kalinskaya 6-3, 6-2.
A rain delay interrupted the match between Slovenia's Kaja Juvan and Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic, which is likely set for a Friday finish. Juvan won the first set 7-6 (1) and trailed 0-1 in the second.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.