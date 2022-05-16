Sixth-seeded Sloane Stephens was upset Monday in the first round of the Internationaux de Strasbourg by the 306th-ranked player in the world.

Nefisa Berberovic of Bosnia-Herzegovina lost the first set but rallied to defeat Stephens 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 in one hour, 54 minutes in Strasbourg, France. Stephens is ranked No. 53 in the world.

Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic, No. 2 seed Angelique Kerber of Germany and fourth-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium all won in straight sets to advance to the Round of 16.

Fifth-seeded Shuai Zhang of China lost, 6-2, 6-3 to Maryna Zanevska of Belgium. No. 9 seed Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland advanced, 6-0, 6-4.

Morocco Open

Top-seeded Garbine Muguruza of Spain defeated Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina 6-3, 6-2 in first-round action at Rabat, Morocco.

Third-seeded Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain needed 2 hours and 27 minutes to get past Canada's Carol Zhao 7-6 (4), 1-6, 6-2.

Italy's Lucia Bronzetti ousted No. 8 seed Anna Kalinskaya of Russia 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3. Seventh-seeded Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands beat Switzerland's Lulu Sun in straight sets.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In