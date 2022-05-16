Sixth-seeded Sloane Stephens was upset Monday in the first round of the Internationaux de Strasbourg by the 306th-ranked player in the world.
Nefisa Berberovic of Bosnia-Herzegovina lost the first set but rallied to defeat Stephens 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 in one hour, 54 minutes in Strasbourg, France. Stephens is ranked No. 53 in the world.
Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic, No. 2 seed Angelique Kerber of Germany and fourth-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium all won in straight sets to advance to the Round of 16.
Fifth-seeded Shuai Zhang of China lost, 6-2, 6-3 to Maryna Zanevska of Belgium. No. 9 seed Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland advanced, 6-0, 6-4.
Morocco Open
Top-seeded Garbine Muguruza of Spain defeated Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina 6-3, 6-2 in first-round action at Rabat, Morocco.
Third-seeded Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain needed 2 hours and 27 minutes to get past Canada's Carol Zhao 7-6 (4), 1-6, 6-2.
Italy's Lucia Bronzetti ousted No. 8 seed Anna Kalinskaya of Russia 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3. Seventh-seeded Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands beat Switzerland's Lulu Sun in straight sets.
--Field Level Media
