American Shelby Rogers avoided miscues on Wednesday while producing a 6-4, 7-5 victory over eighth-seeded Bianca Andreescu of Canada 6-4, 7-5 in the second round of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic.
Rogers committed just 16 unforced errors compared to 35 for Andreescu, who had a 27-14 edge in winners. Rogers next faces Japanese qualifier Mai Hontana, who advanced when 11th-seeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia withdrew with a left thigh injury.
Top seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine moved on with a 6-4, 6-3 win over American Amanda Anisimova and No. 3 seed Swiss Belinda Bencic posted a 5-7, 6-1, 6-0 win over Australia's Maddison Inglis. The Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova upset fourth-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia 6-3, 6-2 and fellow Czech Tereza Martincova beat No. 13 Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia 6-2, 7-5.
No. 5 seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, ninth-seeded American Jessica Pegula, 12th-seeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova, 16th-seeded Jil Teichmann of Switzerland and unseeded Elena-Gabriela Ruse were straight-set winners. No. 14 Victoria Azarenka of Belarus won in three sets.
Astana Open
Russia's Anastasia Potapova recorded a 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over third-seeded Kristina Mladenovic of France in second-round play at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.
Top-seeded Yulia Putintseva, playing in her homeland, notched a 6-4, 6-4 triumph over Vera Lapko of Belarus. Second-seeded Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck posted a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 win over Germany's Anna-Lena Friedsam.
Among other matches, Russia's Anastasia Gasanova rallied for a 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2 victory over fifth-seeded Ana Konjuh of Croatia, and Romania's Jaqueline Cristian knocked off eighth-seeded Clara Burel of France 6-7 (3), 6-1, 6-2.
