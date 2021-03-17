The top two seeds in the Abierto GNP Seguros took first-round losses in straight sets Tuesday in Monterrey, Mexico.
Slovakia's Kristina Kucova upset top-seeded Sloane Stephens of the United States 6-2, 6-2, and Russia's Anna Kalinskaya knocked out second-seeded Nadia Podoroska of Argentina 6-4, 6-4.
Fifth-seeded Heather Watson of Great Britain and sixth-seeded Anna Blinkova of Russia also lost, but third-seeded Saisai Zheng of China and seventh-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain won.
Slovenia's Kaja Juvan and China's Lin Zhu also won first-round matches.
St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy
Seventh-seeded Kristina Mladenovic of France, a 2018 finalist in St. Petersburg, Russia, didn't survive the event's first round this year. Russia's Margarita Gasparyan rallied past Mladenovic 6-7 (1), 6-1, 6-1.
Mladenovic held serve just once in seven service games over the final two sets.
Three other Russians prevailed Tuesday, too: fifth-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, eighth-seeded Daria Kasatkina and Kamilla Rakhimova. Two Czech players, Tereza Martincova and Katerina Siniakova, also advanced, as did China's Xinyu Wang and Romania's Jaqueline Cristian.
--Field Level Media
