No. 3 seed Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland rallied for a 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 win in her first-round match against Japanese alternate Mai Hontama on Wednesday at the Open 6eme Sens Metropole in Lyon, France.
No. 2 seed Sorana Cirstea of Romania advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 7-5 win against Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland. Cirstea will face Hungary's Anna Bondar, who was leading 6-3 when Britain's Katie Boulter retired with an apparent injury to her left leg.
No. 7 seed Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium also reached the quarterfinals with a 6-2, 6-4 defeat of Russia's Varvara Gracheva. Russia's Vitalia Diatchenko outlasted Germany's Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 in a first-round match.
Abierto GNP Seguros
Second-seeded Leylah Fernandez of Canada was pushed to the end but posted a 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (3) win over China's Qinwen Zheng in the second round at Monterrey, Mexico.
Fernandez finished with a 65 percent to 47 percent edge in first serves put in play, and she saved five of the six break points she faced. Neither player managed a service break in the third set.
Also advancing to the quarterfinals were fourth-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain, fifth-seeded Camila Osorio of Colombia and Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia, all straight-set winners.
