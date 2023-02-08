No. 2 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland advanced to the quarterfinals of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open by defeating Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 7-5 on Wednesday in the United Arab Emirates.
Ranked No. 9 in the world, Bencic rebounded from a 5-3 deficit in the second set to win in one hour, 35 minutes and move to 9-2 on the season. Bencic's win was highlighted by her dominant serve in the first set, in which she won 93.8 percent of the points on her first serves and never faced a break point.
In the quarters, she'll face Shelby Rogers, who moved on when No. 7 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia retired from their second-round match trailing 4-6, 6-3, 4-1 due to a back injury.
No. 4 seed Veronika Kudermetova of Russia advanced with a 6-1, 7-5 win over Belgium's Elise Mertens, but No. 5 seed Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia was upset by China's Qinwen Zheng 7-6 (10), 6-1.
Upper Austria Ladies Linz
Top seed Maria Sakkari of Greece coasted to a second-round win over Russia's Varvara Gracheva 6-4, 6-2 in Linz, Austria.
Sakkari saved all six break points and capitalized on three of her 12 break opportunities to move to the quarterfinals.
Clara Tauson of Denmark, a lucky loser in the field, upset No. 3 seed Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania for her first top 30 win in a year. Tauson needed just 76 minutes for the 6-1, 6-2 win.
Fourth-seeded Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine beat American Alycia Parks 6-2, 7-5. Other winners were American Madison Brengle, Czech Marketa Vondrousova and Anna-Lena Friedsam of Germany.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.