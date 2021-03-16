Ninth-seeded Nao Hibino of Japan continued her season-opening slump Monday, losing 6-3, 2-6, 3-6 to Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the first round of the Abierto GNP Seguros at Monterrey, Mexico.

Hibino lost her fourth consecutive match and fell in the first round of a tournament for the third time in a row.

The only other seeded player in action Monday, the United States' Ann Li, notched a 6-3, 7-5 victory over the Netherlands' Arantxa Rus. Other first-round winners were Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova and Viktoria Kuzmova, Serbia's Nina Stojanovic, Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek, the United States' Lauren Davis and Canada's Leylah Fernandez.

St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy

Sixth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia needed less than an hour to advance past Spain's Paula Badosa in the first round at St. Petersburg, Russia.

Ostapenko never faced a break point, and she took advantage of four of her 10 break opportunities. Badosa won just half of her service points while Ostapenko was successful on 78 percent of her service points.

In the day's other two matches, Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich rallied past Romania's Ana Bogdan 2-6, 6-2, 6-1, and Russia's Vera Zvonareva defeated Australia's Arina Rodionova 6-1, 6-3.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.