Ninth-seeded Nao Hibino of Japan continued her season-opening slump Monday, losing 6-3, 2-6, 3-6 to Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the first round of the Abierto GNP Seguros at Monterrey, Mexico.
Hibino lost her fourth consecutive match and fell in the first round of a tournament for the third time in a row.
The only other seeded player in action Monday, the United States' Ann Li, notched a 6-3, 7-5 victory over the Netherlands' Arantxa Rus. Other first-round winners were Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova and Viktoria Kuzmova, Serbia's Nina Stojanovic, Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek, the United States' Lauren Davis and Canada's Leylah Fernandez.
St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy
Sixth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia needed less than an hour to advance past Spain's Paula Badosa in the first round at St. Petersburg, Russia.
Ostapenko never faced a break point, and she took advantage of four of her 10 break opportunities. Badosa won just half of her service points while Ostapenko was successful on 78 percent of her service points.
In the day's other two matches, Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich rallied past Romania's Ana Bogdan 2-6, 6-2, 6-1, and Russia's Vera Zvonareva defeated Australia's Arina Rodionova 6-1, 6-3.
--Field Level Media
