Kaia Kanepi won 82.1 percent of her first-serve points while rallying for a 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 victory over fifth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia on Wednesday in the second round of the Tallinn Open in her home country of Estonia.
Kanepi had a 6-1 edge in aces and closed strong by winning the final 10 points of the match. Other winners included second-seeded Swiss Belinda Bencic, who beat Brit Katie Boulter 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-3.
No. 3 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil posted a 6-1, 7-5 triumph over Czech Republic's Linda Noskova. Also prevailing were No. 7-seeded Czech Barbora Krejcikova, No. 8 Shuai Zhang of China and unseeded Czech Karolina Muchova.
Parma Ladies Open
Danka Kovinic of Montenergo overcame 12 double faults to notch a 7-5, 2-6, 7-5 victory over fourth-seeded Sloane Stephens in the second round in Italy.
Kovinic had four aces and converted 71.2 percent of her first-serve points. She will next face Jasmine Paolini, who beat Elisabetta Cocciaretto 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a matchup of Italians.
Top-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece defeated Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands 3-6, 6-2, 6-3; third-seeded Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania beat Italy's Matilde Paoletti 6-4, 6-4, and No. 6 seed Ana Bogdan of Romania was a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 winner over Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova. Among other matches, Lauren Davis beat Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.
