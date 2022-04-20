Top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland needed just 62 minutes to post a 6-1, 6-1 victory over German qualifier Eva Lys in second-round action on Wednesday at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix at Stuttgart, Germany.
The victory was the 20th in a row for Swiatek, who has won the past three tournaments she entered. Swiatek registered 18 winners while Lys had just three.
In first-round play, fifth-seeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia rallied for a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over Angelique Kerber of Germany, while sixth-seeded Karolina Pliskova outlasted fellow Czech Petra Kvitova 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5).
Eighth-seeded Emma Raducanu of Great Britain rolled to a 6-2, 6-1 win over Storm Sanders of Australia. Also, Germany's Laura Siegemund beat Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek 6-3, 6-3.
TEB BNP Paribas Tennis Championship Istanbul
Sweden's Rebecca Peterson advanced to the second round and was leading 7-5, 4-1 when top-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium withdrew due to a leg injury in Turkey.
Second-seeded Sorana Cirstea of Romania moved into the third round by recording a 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 victory over Arantxa Rus of Netherlands. Austria's Julia Grabher defeated fifth-seeded Swiss Jil Teichmann 6-4, 6-4 and Hungary's Anna Bondar was a 6-4, 6-2 winner over Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz in other third-round matches.
In another first-round upset, Croatia's Petra Martic outlasted Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinini 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5). Also winning first-round matches were sixth-seeded Aussie Ajla Tomljanovic and seventh-seeded Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo.
