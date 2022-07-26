Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova and four other players from the Czech Republic have advanced to the final 16 at the Prague Open.
Krejcikova, the No. 2 seed, cruised to a 6-3, 6-1 win Tuesday against Russia's Anna Blinkova to join No. 8 Marie Bouzkova and three young compatriots in the second round: 18-year-old qualifier Dominika Salkova, and 17-year-old wild-card entries Lucie Havlickova and Linda Noskova.
Other first-round winners included top seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, who beat Georgia's Ekaterine Gorgodze 6-0, 6-1 in 48 minutes. No. 5 Alize Cornet of France was a 6-2, 6-3 winner against Anastasia Zakharova of Russia. No. 7 Anastasia Potapova of Russia eliminated China's Xinyu Wang 6-1, 6-2. Russia's Oksana Selekhmeteva, 19, recorded her first WTA Tour win with a 7-5, 6-4 upset of No. 4 Sorana Cirstea of Romania.
Poland Open
Romania's Ana Bogdan ousted No. 7 seed Nuria Parrizas-Diaz of Spain 6-4, 7-6 (3) in first-round action before rain halted play in Warsaw.
Only two other matches were completed. No. 10 seed Jasmine Paolini rolled to a 6-1, 6-1 win against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro, and France's Clara Burel posted a 7-6 (5), 6-1 win against Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.
The rain interrupted three other matches in progress.
