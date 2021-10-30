Sorry, an error occurred.
Romanian top seed Simona Halep and No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia will face off for the title on Sunday at the Transylvania Open at Cluj-Napoca, Romania.
Halep dominated Ukranian teen Marta Kostyuk 6-0, 6-1 in Saturday's semifinal, breaking her serve six times in the match while staving off the only threat she faced.
Kontaveit also advanced easily, taking down Sweden's Rebecca Peterson 6-3, 6-2 in just 63 minutes for her ninth straight victory and 25th in her last 27 matches.
Courmayeur Ladies Open
No. 5 seed Clara Tauson of Denmark outlasted Russian third seed Liudmila Samsonova in a wild 4-6, 7-6 (8), 6-4 semifinal victory in Courmayeur, Italy.
The 18-year-old Tauson withstood 16 aces from Liudmila, who also suffered eight double faults in the match.
In the final, Tauson will face unseeded Croatian Donna Vekic, who advanced easily with a 6-2, 6-0 upset of No. 7 seed Jasmine Paolini of Italy.
--Field Level Media
