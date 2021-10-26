U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu of Great Britain battled back from a set down to defeat Slovenia's Polona Hercog 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 on Tuesday in the first round of the Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.
The second set lasted more than an hour on its own as neither played broke serve until third-seeded Raducanu won on her third set point in the 12th game. It was only Raducanu's second match on tour since the teenager won at Flushing Meadows in September; she lost her first match at Indian Wells earlier this month.
Ukrainian No. 6 seed Marta Kostyuk swept American Bernarda Pera 6-3, 6-4. In a battle of two Romanians, Irina Bara upset No. 7 seed Irina-Camelia Begu 7-6 (2), 0-6, 6-4.
Another winner Tuesday included Romania's Jaqueline Cristian, who needed 2 hours and 46 minutes to overcome Slovenia's Kaja Juvan 3-6, 7-6 (8), 7-6 (3).
Courmayeur Ladies Open
Saisai Zheng of China took down fourth-seeded Petra Martic of Croatia 6-3, 6-4 in the first round at Courmayeur, Italy.
No. 3 seed Liudmila Samsonova of Russia breezed past Germany's Stephanie Wagner 6-3, 6-0, while No. 8 seed Shuai Zhang of China required only 59 minutes to beat Italy's Jessica Pieri 6-1, 6-3. A third Chinese competitor advanced when Xinyu Wang defeated Spain's Cristina Bucsa 6-1, 5-0 (ret.).
In an all-Italy match, No. 7 seed Jasmine Paolini took care of countrywoman Martina Di Giuseppe 6-4, 6-1.
