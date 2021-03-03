Top-seeded Elina Svitolina of the Ukraine recorded 26 winners to cruise to a 6-1, 6-2 win over Misaki Doi of Japan in the second round of the Qatar Total Open in Doha.
Second-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic had a much more difficult time against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, posting a 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 win. She will face qualifier Jessica Pegula -- a 6-2, 7-5 winner over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko -- in the quarterfinals.
Fourth-seeded Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic breezed to a 6-1, 6-3 win over Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, and eighth-seeded Victoria Azarenka of Belarus notched a 6-4, 6-2 win over Laura Siegemund of Germany.
Third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus was not as fortunate. Spain's Garbine Muguruza secured a 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3 win over the defending champion of the tournament in 2 hours and 28 minutes.
Lyon Open
Second-seeded Fiona Ferro of France posted a 6-2, 4-1 win over Tereza Martincova before the Czech Republic native retired due to a back issue in their second-round match in Lyon.
Teen qualifier Clara Tauson of Denmark followed up her win over top-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia by breezing to a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Hungary's Timea Babos.
Clara Burel recorded a 6-1, 1-6, 6-3 win over fifth-seeded Alize Cornet in a battle of Frenchwomen in their first-round match. She will face Ferro on Friday should she advance past Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.
--Field Level Media
