Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine, a week removed from fleeing her war-torn home country with her 15-year-old sister, continued a formidable performance by upsetting Italian fifth seed Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Friday to reach the semifinals at the Open 6e Sens Metropole in Lyon, France.
Yastremska won 18 of 35 second-serve points (51.4 percent), broke her opponent's serve five times in 10 tries and saved four of eight break points in the back-and-forth match. The 21-year-old led the second set 4-2, fell behind 5-4, then won the next two games before dominating the tiebreaker.
"With everything I've been through, I have to push myself and fight to the end," Yastremska, who had 22 winners, said in her post-match interview. "That's what I was thinking about in the moments it was pretty tight, or when I felt really tired or a bit stressed. ... Every match I play here is nothing to lose. I'm giving everything I have."
In the semifinals, Yastremska will face No. 2 seed Sorana Cirstea of Romania, the highest seed remaining. Cirstea handled Anna Bondar of Hungary 6-3, 6-3 in the quarters.
Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia rallied to upset No. 7 seed Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, and will meet Chinese eighth seed Shuai Zhang, who advanced when opponent Vitalia Diatchenko retired early in the first set.
Abierto GNP Seguros
Fifth-seeded Camila Osorio of Colombia shook off a slow start to upset top-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) in the quarterfinals at Monterrey, Mexico.
Svitolina was unable to close out the match after leading 4-1 with two service breaks in the third set. Osorio advances to a semifinal matchup against sixth-seeded Nuria Parrizas Diaz, who ousted fourth-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 in an all-Spanish showdown.
On the other side of the bracket, Beatriz Haddad Maia nipped the Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7), with the Brazilian saving three match points before prevailing. Haddad Maia's semifinal foe will be either second-seeded Leylah Fernandez of Canada or China's Qiang Wang, who contested the last quarterfinal late Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.