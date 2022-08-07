Daria Kasatkina of Russia lost a tough first set but roared back to defeat Shelby Rogers of the United States 6-7 (7), 6-1, 6-2 in the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, Calif. on Sunday.
It was Kasatkina's fifth career WTA singles title and her first this year.
Each player broke serve twice in the first set, but Rogers broke Kasatkina's serve three times en route to the tiebreaker win.
The Russian then stormed back to break Rogers' serve four times over the last two sets while never losing her own serve.
Kasatkina is ranked 12th in the world.
Citi Open
Liudmila Samsonova delivered 10 aces and won her second career WTA title by rallying to a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over sixth-seeded Kaia Kanepi in the championship match of the Citi Open at Washington.
Samsonova, 23, had 27 winners against 18 unforced errors while prevailing in one hour, 46 minutes. The Russian's other career title came in the German Open in June 2021.
Kanepi, from Estonia, had five aces among 16 winners and committed 19 unforced errors. The 37-year-old was looking for her fifth career title.
--Field Level Media
