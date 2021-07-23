American Danielle Collins made quick work of seventh-seeded Aussie Astra Sharma on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the Palermo Ladies Open in Italy.
The No. 1 seed had five aces while scoring a 6-1, 6-4 win in one hour, 12 minutes. Collins will play No. 4 seed Shuai Zhang of China, who rallied from a set down to defeat Serbian Olga Danilovic, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2).
The other semi will feature No. 6 seed Oceane Dodin of France versus Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse. Dodin needed nearly 2 ½ hours to defeat Jacqueline Cristian of Romania, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-4.
Ruse defeated Italy's Lucia Bronzetti 6-4, 7-5.
BNP Paribas Poland Open
The semifinals will feature four unseeded players after ninth-seeded Spaniard Nuria Parrizas Diaz fell to Belgium's Maryna Zanevska 6-3, 6-2 in Gdynia, Poland.
Zanevska held her serve throughout, fending off just two break points, and converted 3 of 8 her break-point opportunities for the win.
Zanevska will face the winner of Katarzyna Kawa-Kateryna Kozlova, whose match was suspended tied 3-3 in the second set. Kawa took the first 7-5.
The other semi will pit German Tamara Korpatsch against Kristina Kucova of Serbia, who needed an astounding three hours, 55 minutes to oust Georgia's Ekaterine Gorgodze, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (7), 7-6 (3).
Korpatsch defeated Hungary's Anna Bondar 7-5, 6-3 in one hour, 52 minutes.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.