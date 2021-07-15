Second-seeded Danielle Collins of the U.S. advanced but third-seeded American Bernarda Pera was upset Thursday in the Round of 16 of the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest.
Collins breezed past Hungary's Reka Luca Jani 7-5, 6-0 in one hour, 25 minutes. Pera fell to Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina 7-5, 6-3 in one hour, 38 minutes.
Sixth-seeded Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus also bowed out. Panna Udvardy of Hungary upset Sasnovich 7-6 (4), 6-2 in one hour, 43 minutes. Another Hungarian, Dalma Galfi, defeated Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia 6-2, 7-5.
Livesport Prague Open
Second-seeded Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic defeated Belgium's Ysaline Bonaventure 7-6 (2), 6-4 in the Round of 16 in Prague.
Krejcikova converted five of her seven break point chances and saved seven on her serve.
In other action, Belgium's Greet Minnen, the No. 9 seed, defeated Russian Anastasia Gasanova 6-3, 7-6 (3). China's Xinyu Wang and Australian Storm Sanders were also winners.
Ladies Open Lausanne
Top-seeded Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia advanced with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Luxembourg's Mandy Minella in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Two seeded players fell, however, as No. 7 Jasmine Paolini of Italy lost to Russian Natalia Vikhlyantseva 6-1, 6-3 in just 57 minutes. Also, No. 8 Anna Blinkova of Russia lost to Italy's Lucia Bronzetti 6-1, 6-2 in 64 minutes.
Three matches were suspended, including fifth-seeded Carolina Garcia's match against Astra Sharma in the second set. Garcia took the first 7-6 (3).
--Field Level Media
