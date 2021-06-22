Coco Gauff rallied from a set down to upset No. 7 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium 0-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5, at Viking International Eastbourne.
The 17-year-old American star was one of 16 winners Tuesday, as all 16 first-round matches were played after rain postponed Monday's action at the grass-court event in England.
The top four seeds -- Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, Bianca Andreescu of Canada and Iga Swiatek of Poland -- all advanced, but the latter three needed three sets to do so. Italian Camila Giorgi took down No. 5 seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic 2-6, 6-2, 6-2, and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia upset Russian No. 8 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 6-3.
Other winners were No. 6 Belinda Bencic and Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland; Americans Alison Riske and Shelby Rogers; Anett Kontaveit of Estonia; Daria Kasatkina of Russia; Ons Jabeur of Tunisia; Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia; and Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.
Bad Homburg Open
Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic took down American No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, in two hours and nine minutes Tuesday in the round of 16 at Bad Homburg, Germany.
No. 2 seed Victoria Azarenka of Belarus defeated countrywoman Yuliya Hatouka 7-5, 6-0, by saving seven of 10 break points and winning 74 percent of her first serve points.
Also on Tuesday, No. 8 seed Laura Siegemund of Germany cruised past fellow German Tamara Korpatsch 6-2, 6-2, and American Amanda Anisimova beat Germany's Andrea Petkovic 6-1, 7-5. A fifth match was suspended due to darkness, with Spanish No. 7 seed Sara Sorribes Tormo up on Japan's Misaki Doi 6-4, 2-3.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.