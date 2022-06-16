Seventh-seeded Coco Gauff needed just 63 minutes to defeat Xinyu Wang 6-0, 6-4 on Thursday and advance to the quarterfinals of the bett1open in Berlin.

Gauff won 82.1 percent of her first serves in the win. She will play No. 4 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the quarters.

Top seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia defeated Alycia Parks 6-2, 7-6 (8) to advance. Switzerland's Belinda Bencic, the eighth seed, beat Russia's Anna Kalinskaya 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 in one hour, 55 minutes.

Unseeded Veronika Kudermetova of Russia also advanced to the quarters by topping countrywoman Liudmila Samsonova 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1. Kudermetova draws Bencic in the quarters.

Rothesay Classic

Top-seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia suffered a defeat in the Round of 16, losing to Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska 3-6, 7-5, 7-5 in two hours, 15 minutes in Birmingham, Great Britain.

Yastremska advances to the quarterfinals, where she'll play China's Shuai Zhang, a 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 winner over Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

No. 3 seed Camila Giorgi of Italy advanced with a 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 win over Lauren Davis in two hours, 24 minutes.

The match between Beatriz Haddad Maia and Magdalena Frech was suspended with Frech leading in the third set, 1-6, 7-5, 4-2.

--Field Level Media

