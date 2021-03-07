Denmark's Clara Tauson picked up her maiden WTA title with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Swiss qualifier Viktorija Golubic in the final of the Lyon Open in France on Sunday.
Tauson, 18, racked up seven aces in the one-hour, 29-minute victory, staving off five of eight break points along the way.
Currently ranked 139th in the world, Tauson also won her only previous meeting against Golubic 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 in January.
Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur enjoyed a strong start, topping Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 6-3 as main draw play began in the U.A.E.
Jabeur converted four of nine break opportunities and fired four aces in the 65-minute match.
Russia's Veronika Kudermetova, France's Alize Cornet and Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova also advanced out of the round of 64.
