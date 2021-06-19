No. 5 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland held off unseeded Alize Cornet of France 7-5, 6-4 to reach the final of the Bett1Open on Saturday in Berlin.
With the victory, Bencic reached her second final of the season and improved to 3-1 against Cornet. Bencic is looking for her first win of 2021, having lost to Iga Swiatek of Poland in the final of the Adelaide International in February.
Next up for Bencic is Russia's Ludmilla Samsonova, who stunned No. 7 seed Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 6-4, 6-2 in the other semifinal.
Viking Classic Birmingham
No. 2 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia won two matches Saturday to reach the final in Birmingham, England.
Friday's quarterfinals were moved due to rain, so Jabeur first beat Russia's Anastasia Potapova 6-4, 6-0. In the semifinal, she took down Heather Watson of Great Britain 6-3, 6-3. Watson had advanced by upsetting No. 3 Donna Vekic of Croatia 6-4, 6-2.
No. 4 Daria Kasatkina of Russia and American Coco Vandeweghe also won their quarterfinal matches, with Kasatkina holding off Vandeweghe 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinal to earn a showdown with Jabeur.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.