No. 5 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland held off unseeded Alize Cornet of France 7-5, 6-4 to reach the final of the Bett1Open on Saturday in Berlin.

With the victory, Bencic reached her second final of the season and improved to 3-1 against Cornet. Bencic is looking for her first win of 2021, having lost to Iga Swiatek of Poland in the final of the Adelaide International in February.

Next up for Bencic is Russia's Ludmilla Samsonova, who stunned No. 7 seed Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 6-4, 6-2 in the other semifinal.

Viking Classic Birmingham

No. 2 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia won two matches Saturday to reach the final in Birmingham, England.

Friday's quarterfinals were moved due to rain, so Jabeur first beat Russia's Anastasia Potapova 6-4, 6-0. In the semifinal, she took down Heather Watson of Great Britain 6-3, 6-3. Watson had advanced by upsetting No. 3 Donna Vekic of Croatia 6-4, 6-2.

No. 4 Daria Kasatkina of Russia and American Coco Vandeweghe also won their quarterfinal matches, with Kasatkina holding off Vandeweghe 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinal to earn a showdown with Jabeur.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.