Top seed and World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty of Australia rallied to beat fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 to reach the final at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany.
Barty, who was playing on her 25th birthday, picked up her third straight win over Svitolina.
In the final, she'll face No. 5 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, who knocked off No. 2 seed Simona Halep of Romania 6-3, 6-2.
TEB BNP Paribas Tennis Championship Istanbul
Top-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium defeated third-seeded Veronika Kudermetova of Russia 6-1, 6-4 to reach the final in Istanbul.
Kudermetova, who was Mertens' doubles partner this week, saw a nine-match winning streak end.
Waiting for Mertens in the title match is Romania's Sorana Cirstea, who held off Ukrainian teen Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 6-4 in the other semifinal.
--Field Level Media
