No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus survived a challenge from Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck on Friday and advanced to the Libema Open semifinals at 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.
Sabalenka finally dispatched Van Uytvanck on her sixth match point for a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5) victory in two hours and five minutes. She will next face Shelby Rogers, who rallied for a 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win against Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens.
The other semifinal of the grass-court event is an all-Russian affair with No. 6 seed Veronika Kudermetova facing No. 7 Ekaterina Alexandrova. Kudermetova eliminated No. 2 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 6-4, 6-2 and Alexandrova crushed Caty McNally 6-0, 6-1 in 43 minutes in the other quarterfinal.
Rothesay Open
No. 7 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil ousted top seed Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals in Nottingham, England.
After saving seven of nine break points in the two-hour, 36-minute match, Haddad Maia will take on unseeded Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic in the semifinals of the grass-court tournament. Martincova knocked out No. 4 seed Shuai Zhang of China, 6-3, 6-2.
Sixth-seeded Alison Riske rallied for a 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 victory over Great Britain's Harriet Dart and will take on Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland in the other semifinal. Golubic was a 6-2, 7-6 (6) winner against No. 5 seed Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.