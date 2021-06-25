No. 4 seed Angelique Kerber and Katerina Siniakova pulled double duty and won in both the quarterfinals and semifinals Friday, setting up a meeting in the finals at the Bad Homburg Open in Germany.
After rain canceled Thursday's action, both rounds were squeezed into Friday's slate. Kerber, the German former World No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam winner, defeated American Amanda Anisimova 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the quarters. Siniakova, of the Czech Republic, toppled No. 8 seed Laura Siegemund of Germany 7-5, 6-4.
Kerber then outlasted Czech top seed Petra Kvitova 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) in the semis, grabbing a 4-0 lead in the third-set tiebreak to take control. Siniakova defeated Spanish No. 7 seed Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2, 6-4, converting four of her five break-point opportunities along the way.
Kerber is 4-1 all time against Siniakova.
Viking International Eastbourne
Jelena Ostapenko will face Anett Kontaveit in the finals in Eastbourne, England, after each woman advanced through the semifinals Friday.
Coming off two straight three-set wins, Ostapenko had an easier time in the semifinals as she defeated Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina 6-4, 6-1. The Latvian saved seven of nine break points and capitalized on Rybakina's six double faults while committing none herself.
Kontaveit, from Estonia, led Italy's Camila Giorgi 5-4 46 minutes into the first set when Giorgi retired.
Kontaveit is 2-0 head-to-head, all time against Ostapenko.
--Field Level Media
