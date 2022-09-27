No. 1 seed Anett Kontaveit survived a scare in front of the home crowd and went on to defeat Wang Xiyu of China 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 Tuesday in the first round of the Tallinn Open in Estonia.
The match turned in the second set when Kontaveit, serving at 3-2, broke her opponent's serve three times to win seven straight games and take a 4-0 lead in the third set. Xiyu rallied back to win five of the next six games against the world's No. 4 player, but Kontaveit broke her serve at 5-5 and then served out for the win.
No. 3 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil was pushed to three sets by Wang Xinyu of China before posting a 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 win. No. 9 seed Jil Teichmann of Switzerland topped German Laura Siegemund 6-4, 7-6 (7).
Other winners Tuesday were Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic, Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium, American Ann Li and Donna Vekic of Croatia.
Parma Ladies Open
Four of the five top-10 seeds in action were ousted in the first round, with No. 2 Martina Trevisan of Italy, No. 5 seed Anna Bondar of Hungary, No. 7 Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain and No. 8 Lucia Bronzetti of Italy all eliminated.
The straight-set winners on the clay courts of Parma, Italy, were Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain, Mayar Sherif of Egypt, Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Maryna Zanevska of Belgium, respectively.
No. 3 seed Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania advanced when Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria retired down 7-5, 5-1.
Other winners included Italians Matilde Paoletti and Jasmine Paolini, Danka Kovinic of Montenegro, Dalma Galfi of Hungary, Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands and Simona Waltert of Switzerland.
