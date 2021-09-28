Anett Kontaveit, coming off a championship run at Ostrava, Czech Republic, last week, won her opening-round match Tuesday in the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic.
The 11th-seeded Estonian beat the United States' Madison Brengle 6-4, 6-3 in 84 minutes.
Kontaveit put just 63 percent of her first serves in play and dropped three service games, but she was able to break Brengle's serve five times.
Other first-round winners included seventh-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium, 14th-seeded Victoria Azarenka of Belarus, 15th-seeded Camila Giorgi of Italy and 16th-seeded Jil Teichmann of Switzerland.
Second-seeded Garbine Muguruza of Spain and sixth-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia earned straight-set wins in the second round, while 10th-seeded Danielle Collins of the United States advanced to the third round with a three-set victory.
Astana Open
Slovenia's Kaja Juvan registered the upset of the day, rallying past fourth-seeded Greet Minnen of Belgium 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the first round at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.
The other seeded players in action all advanced to the second round, led by the top seed. Yulia Putintseva, playing in her home country, routed Georgia's Ekaterine Gorgodze 6-1, 6-2.
Also earning wins were third-seeded Kristina Mladenovic of France, fifth-seeded Ana Konjuh of Croatia, sixth-seeded Rebecca Peterson of Sweden and eighth-seeded Clara Burel of France.
--Field Level Media
Support Local Journalism
Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.