No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia knocked off Romanian top seed Simona Halep 6-2, 6-3 to win her fourth title of the season at the Transylvania Open at Cluj-Napoca, Romania, on Sunday.

Kontaveit, who never lost a set in the tournament, also earned the eighth and final spot at the Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara, the WTA's year-ending event.

In beating Halep for the first time in four tries, Kontaveit finished with 21 winners (Halep had just nine) and five service breaks. Kontaveit has now won 26 of her past 28 matches.

Courmayeur Ladies Open

Unseeded Croatian Donna Vekic upset No. 5 seed Clara Tauson of Denmark 7-6 (3), 6-2 to win the title in Courmayeur, Italy.

Vekic was playing in her first final since 2019 (Nottingham) and denied the 18-year-old Tauson her third title of the season in their first career meeting.

Vekic finished with 11 aces, five service breaks and overcame six double faults in the victory.

--Field Level Media

