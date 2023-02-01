Unseeded American Alycia Parks upset fourth-seeded Petra Martic of Croatia 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2 on Wednesday in the second round of the Open 6e Sens-Metropole in Lyon, France.
Parks laced 12 aces and won 18 of her 33 second serves for the comeback win to advance to the quarterfinals. Martic won just eight of her 24 second serves.
Sixth-seeded Mayar Sherif of Egypt also lost, 6-3, 6-2 to Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic.
The day's other winners were Colombia's Camila Osorio, Belgium's Alison van Uytvanck and Italy's Jasmine Paolini.
Thailand Open
Fourth-seeded Anna Kalinskaya of Russia fell in three sets to Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko 0-6, 7-6 (3), 4-6 in Hua Hin, Thailand.
Tsurenko advances to the quarterfinals.
Seventh-seeded Xinyu Wang of China rolled to a 6-3, 6-3 win over Mirjam Bjorklund while countrywoman Lin Zhu defeated South Korean Su-Jeong Jang 6-4, 7-6 (6).
Also advancing was Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia, a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 winner over No. 8 Linda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic.
--Field Level Media
