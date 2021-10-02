Sorry, an error occurred.
No. 2 seed Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium rallied for a 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 win Saturday over top seed and home favorite Yulia Putintseva in the Astana Open final in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.
Van Uytvanck improved to 5-0 in her career in WTA finals and defeated Putintseva for the first time in their five head-to-head meetings. It was her first title since Tashkent in 2019.
Putintseva jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the deciding set, but Van Uytvanck broke her serve in three of last four opportunities in the two-hour, 20-minute match.
--Field Level Media
