Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia recorded a 6-3, 6-3 upset of third-seeded Ana Bodgan of Romania on Wednesday in the second round of the Winners Open in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.
Krunic was helped by Bodgan winning just 22.2 percent (6 of 27) of her first-serve return points. Krunic will next face Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, who registered a 7-6 (7), 6-0 victory over sixth-seeded Kaja Juvan of Slovenia.
Second-seeded German Andrea Petkovic posted a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Romania's Jaqueline Cristian. Petkovic will meet Australia's Seone Mendez, who led 4-3 when Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine retired.
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Qualifier Ana Konjuh needed just 74 minutes to upset ninth-seeded Alison Riske of the United States 6-1, 6-4 and advance to the quarterfinals at San Jose, Calif.
Konjuh, a 23-year-old Croatian, saved the only two break points she faced while converting three of her seven break opportunities. Her quarterfinal opponent will be Shuai Zhang of China, who knocked out third-seeded Madison Keys of the United States 7-5, 7-6 (5).
Poland's Magda Linette slipped past sixth-seeded Petra Martic of Croatia 7-5, 7-6 (5), setting up a quarterfinal meeting with Daria Kasatkina. The fourth-seeded Russian rallied past France's Caroline Garcia 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.