The WTA released a provisional 2021 calendar Tuesday mapping out the events through the end of Wimbledon on July 11.
After its initial announcement Dec. 29 of the season's first seven weeks, Tuesday's release outlined an additional 20 weeks ahead of this year's kick off Wednesday with main-draw play at the Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open.
The schedule reflects a mostly traditional WTA Tour calendar past mid-March. It includes the Australian Open in February and the French Open in May, but also includes several changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement noted the WTA is looking for alternatives and a potentially later date for the BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells, Calif.), which usually is held in March.
Following the Australian Open, set for Feb. 8-21, the schedule includes four successive weeks of tournaments, including 500-level events in Australia, Doha and St. Petersburg, Russia. The first four WTA 1000 events of the year also were scheduled: the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and Miami Open in March, the Mutua Madrid Open in April and the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (Rome) in May.
Also of note, the Billie Jean King Cup finals and playoff series will take place in Budapest, Hungary, beginning April 12, and Wimbledon -- canceled last year for the first time since 1945 because of the coronavirus pandemic -- will start June 28.
The WTA did not say when the rest of the schedule would be announced, but did confirm it will include the second edition of the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.